NBC's Chuck Todd trends on Twitter after Daily Show producer claims he is a 'Republican plant'

NBC anchor Chuck Todd trended on Twitter after a Daily Show producer accused him of being a "Republican plant" on Sunday night.

On Sunday, Daily Show producer Matt Negrin posted a lengthy Twitter thread discussing the "Meet the Press" host’s habits. Negrin personally took offense to Todd’s inviting Republican politicians to discuss topics on his show.

"DEMOCRATS BANNED: @chucktodd once again invited only Republicans onto @MeetThePress. Chuck Todd booked Bill Cassidy to push GOP talking points and refused to have a single Democrat on to balance him. Since Jan. 6 Todd has booked the following Republicans on shows with 0 Democrats," Negrin tweeted.

He continued to suggest that Todd is actually a "centrist Republican" who pushes right-wing talking points to an audience.

"Meet the Press presents only GOP viewpoints because it’s hosted by a centrist Republican who despises liberals and wants to use his influential platform to let his Republican friends brainwash your family into thinking the GOP is good. He refuses to give Democrats a fair rebuttal," he tweeted.

Negrin also suggested that NBC itself is a "Republican-run media outlet" that bars Democrats from sharing their opinions.

"This is a pattern of intentional deception that @chucktodd gets away with because @NBCNews is a Republican-run media outlet. Before the election Chuck Todd was planting actual GOP governors on his panel and explicitly telling Democrats they were not allowed to join the show," Negrin tweeted.

Some Twitter users agreed with Negrin’s lengthy assessment, leading Chuck Todd’s name to trend through Monday morning.

Todd also faced backlash Sunday night following his statement that President Joe Biden faced "a pretty big credibility crisis" after his Afghanistan withdrawal.

"Well, look, I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands because all of these problems in some ways showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite," Todd said.

Although Todd has hosted Republican guests, he has frequently defended Biden and Democrat politicians in the past. He also infamously claimed that the idea of a "liberal bias" in the media was a GOP talking point.

"The Republicans have subsumed all of this and it’s turned into this. We should have fought back better in the mainstream media. We shouldn’t [have] accepted the premise that there was liberal bias. We should have defended," Todd said. "I hear the attacks on fact checkers where they ‘fact-check Republicans six times more than they fact-check Democrats.’ Yeah. Perhaps the Republicans are being factually incorrect more often than the Democrats."