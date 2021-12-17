NBC News: Defunding Burlingon police had 'unintended consequences,' lowered force's morale

An NBC News report Thursday shed light on the negative effects the city of Burlington, Vermont experienced following its decision to defund the police last year.

"In Burlington, Vermont, roll call looks a little different than it used to," correspondent Stephanie Gosk said. "Often just five officers are on shift for a city of more than 44,000 after Burlington's leaders cut the police force by nearly 30 percent. Essentially imposing a hiring freeze."

Gosk spoke with Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad, who lamented the strains now facing the department and placed blame on caving to protestors' demands without "specificity or deliberation."

According to the Burlington Free Press, the city council voted in June 2020 to allow police funding to instead be used on "social services and racial justice needs," which led to a 30% reduction in the police force.



Murad said officers opting to leave the force attributed their decision to a lack of support from political leaders and not feeling valued.

Gosk also spoke to liberal city councilwoman Zoraya Hightower, who maintained her support for defunding the police, but agreed with the former that there were "unintended consequences" associated with the reduction in the force.

"We're in a situation I think nobody wanted us to get to," Hightower admitted after Gosk reported that the city council reversed course by voting to increase the size of the force.

At one point, she exclaimed in response to a store owner saying his staff didn't feel safe in the evenings, "In Burlington, Vermont?"

After the expressed frustration by Murad and other citizens of Burlington over the reduced size of the force, Gosk reported on data she said showed the department discriminated against Black residents when making traffic stops.

"Burlington police data shows Black drivers have long been disproportionately stopped and then searched. And there were recent controversies of use of force involving Black men and people with mental health issues," she said.