NFL torched by sheriffs group for funding 'defund the police' groups

The National Sheriffs Association blasted the NFL for funding organizations that support defunding the police.

The police advocacy group sharply criticized the league after a Fox News Digital investigation revealed that several of the NFL's "Inspire Change" partners, which receive funding from the NFL, advocate for the abolition or defunding of law enforcement.

"I hope the NFL got its ROI [return on investment]: More crime, more legitimate criminals released, more community anger and more jerseys sold, eyeballs watching and paid seats filled at their games," Jonathan Thompson, executive director and CEO of the National Sheriffs Association, told Fox News in an email.

Thompson blasted the NFL's decision to fund the anti-police organizations as giving "new meaning to the idea you spend money to make money."

"Well done to the NFL, hopefully all the deputies and officers that protect their facilities and audiences that attend their games feel better about the NFL, especially since it is funding organizations that want to completely dissolve our country's principle of adherence to the rule of law," he added.

"Perhaps they could spend one night in a cruiser or a jail to see the horrendous effects of runaway crime," the CEO concluded. "Or they could look into the faces of the victims of crime who are white, black, brown, men, women, elderly, kids, poor, rich and every demographic in America."

A Fox News Digital review of the NFL's "Inspire Change" program revealed groups who have received funds as part of the NFL's social justice initiative, including the Vera Institute of Justice, the Oregon Justice Resource Center and the Community Justice Exchange. All three of those groups support defunding or abolishing the police, a review of their public statements shows.

The NFL previously declined to answer several specific questions from Fox News Digital but provided a general statement from a spokesperson defending the program.

"Our 33 social justice grant partners have been selected based on the critical work that they have done surrounding Inspire Change’s four pillars — education, economic advancement, criminal justice reform and police & community relations — to break down barriers to opportunity, end systemic racism and bridge the gap between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve," the spokesperson said.

"We stand by the work our grant partners have done and the lasting positive impact made in communities across the country."

Fox News’ Peter Hasson contributed reporting.