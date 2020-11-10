NBC correspondent Ken Dilanian apologizes after dropping F-bomb, saying 'oh s---' on-air

NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian perhaps spoke too candidly as he unknowingly dropped expletives live on-air.

While he was supposed to be reporting "breaking news" to MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin on the latest hurdles for a peaceful transition of power between the Trump administration and the Biden campaign, Dilanian appeared a bit distracted as he repeatedly kept looking down at his cellphone.

"Oh s---," Dilanian is heard muttering, followed by, "F---."

The network quickly cut the correspondent's feed, leaving an expressionless Melvin on the screen.

"Okay," Melvin reacted. "I think we lost Ken for a second. We'll try to get him back there."

Moments later, Dilanian returned to the airwaves and offered an apology.

"First, I want to sincerely apologize to viewers who may have heard me use some profanity at the top of the last hit," Dilanian said.

The correspondent also took to Twitter to address what happened, which instantly went viral.

"So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on," Dilanian wrote. "Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home."

