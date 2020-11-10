Mueller 'pit bull' Andrew Weissmann compares Trump to Hitler, invokes appeasement of dictator

Former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann raised eyebrows on Twitter Tuesday by comparing President Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Weissmann, a MSNBC analyst best known as the "pit bull" for Special Counsel Robert Mueller during the Russia probe, slammed those who are willing to "appease" the president as he continues to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"For those people who say we should just appease Trump, how did that approach go for Neville Chamberlain?" asked Weissmann, referring to the British prime minister who negotiated the 1938 Munich Agreement with Hitler.

Critics slammed the former DOJ official on social media.

"Weissmann now doing the Trump-is-Hitler Resistance Twitter schtick for RTs," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy reacted.

"How on earth were you allowed to be part of an investigation into President Trump?" Human Events editor-in-chief Will Chamberlain asked.

Weissmann wasn't the only person to compare Trump to a dictator. On Monday night, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper invoked the 1997 downfall of Mobutu Sese Seko, longtime leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo (then Zaire).

"I was in Kinshasa in the waning days of Mobutu, and Mobutu was, you know, a pretty awful dictator and when he finally fled the country and the rebels were moving in to take the capital, his son drove around in a pickup truck with a machine gun and settling scores with people he felt had not been supportive enough for Mobutu," Cooper recalled.

"Thankfully, it hasn't come to that here, but I can't believe we're in a situation where a transfer of power is not- I can't believe we are in this situation here. It just seems so petty. I know it's about Georgia, I know it's about setting up grievance politics that will perhaps allow him to run in four years again and give him a TV career."