Aspiring New Jersey Navy SEAL remembered by coach and friend: 'A leader on and off the field'

An aspiring Navy SEAL who died after completing the first phase of "Hell Week" training in Southern California was remembered Tuesday by his former high school football coach.

Kyle Mullen's former coach at Manalapan (N.J.) High School, Ed Gurrieri, and Mullen's friend Taylor Aloisio joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the tragic loss and pay tribute to the hero gone too soon.

"He could have made so much money on Wall Street and as a businessman," Gurrieri told Pete Hegseth. "Instead, he decided to serve his country, and he made the ultimate sacrifice."

The 24-year-old Mullen and another BUD/S (Basic Underwater Demolition) candidate, became sick shortly after completing the first phase of training last week, with the Navy citing an "unknown illness."

Mullen died on Friday while the other aspiring SEAL remains in stable condition.

"Kyle was… a hard worker," Aloisio said. "He gave his all always. He had such a big heart… He wanted to help serve this country."

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed on Monday the Navy is actively investigating Mullen's cause of death.

"That's the kind of news that no parent wants to get," Kirby stated. "So he knows that the Navy is looking into this, and they're fully investigating the cause of death."

Mullen was an accomplished football player, going on to play at Yale and Monmouth University.

"Kyle was one of the best young men I've ever been associated with, an outstanding athlete, a great student in a classroom and a better person off the field," Gurrieri said. "He was an Ivy Leaguer. He was an all-star. He was a leader on and off the field."

Only around 25% of Navy SEAL candidates successfully complete the rigorous training, known as "Hell Week," each year.