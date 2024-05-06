Nathan Wade speaks out on 'workplace romance' with Fulton County DA Fani Willis: 'American as apple pie'

Former Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade broke his silence Monday about his "workplace romance" with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which he said was "American as apple pie."

Wade spoke to ABC News' Linsey Davis in his first media interview since resigning from the Georgia election interference case against former President Trump in March.

"Workplace romances are as American as apple pie," Wade said in an interview that aired on "Good Morning America." "It happens to everyone. But it happened to the two of us."

Asked if he regretted the relationship, Wade said he did because it became the focus of the case. Their past romance and Willis' defiant posture when confronted over the appearance of impropriety upended the case and alarmed even progressives.

"I regret that that private matter became the focal point of this very important prosecution," Wade said. "This is a very important case."

Davis also asked about why they didn't consider making a statement about their relationship when it first started.

"My conversation here with you today is just that. It’s Nathan’s conversation. I do not speak for the district attorney’s office. I do not speak for their position. As a matter of fact, I am certain that they would rather me not be having this exchange with you. With that, I want to continue to protect the integrity of this prosecution. I don’t want to say or do anything that would jeopardize this case," Wade said.

Wade resigned from the case after Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade had to remove themselves from the prosecution. Willis was accused of having an "improper" affair with Wade, whom she hired in 2021. Willis and Wade claim their relationship began in 2022, and Wade said their relationship ended in the summer of 2023, but they remained friends.

Willis said she doesn’t feel her reputation has been tarnished as she moves forward with her 2020 election interference case against Trump.

"I don’t feel like my reputation needs to be reclaimed," Willis told CNN in March. "I guess my greatest crime is I had a relationship with a man. That’s not something I find embarrassing in any way. And I know that I have not done anything that’s illegal."

