MSNBC contributors slam pro-life advocates: They treat women like 'they’re incubators with mouthparts'

An MSNBC panel repeatedly portrayed pro-life advocates as people who treat women like "incubators" Saturday.

Tiffany Cross’ show "The Cross Connection" featured a panel to discuss the recent efforts by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that ultimately made legal abortion throughout the U.S.

Her guests included Felice León of The Root and MSNBC regular Elie Mystal who both decried the recent decision.

León derided the Attorney General as "a wealthy white woman" who’s acting against the interests of minority citizens.

MISSISSIPPI ASKS US SUPREME COURT TO OVERRULE ROE V. WADE

"We also know that women of color, and low-income women, get abortions at higher rates than white women and more affluent women," León said. "So any law will impact my sisters, my black and brown sisters in Mississippi for sure, and this really shows that the attorney general ultimately is a wealthy white woman who is acting in the interest of conservatives and other wealthy white women."

Cross replied "100%."

Mystal also stated that the Attorney General’s actions as well as Mississippi’s upcoming Supreme Court case threaten to treat women like "they’re incubators with mouthparts."

"After 26 weeks, we treat women like they’re incubators with mouthparts…The case that was already in front of the Supreme Court next year seeks to destroy that baseline demarcation of fetal viability, and allow the states to start treating women like incubators with mouthparts earlier and earlier and earlier in the process," Mystal said.

Mystal and Cross also made comparisons to the Hulu series "The Handmaid’s Tale" claiming that pro-life actions could lead to a religious oligarchy that treats women as second-class citizens.

"Remember, already, after fetal viability, we treat women like we're in Gilead already," Mystal commented.

Cross described Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as "an actual, real-life Handmaid on the Supreme Court."

By the end of the discussion, Mystal insisted that the only solution would be to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court.

"If we want to stop them, as you say Tiffany, the only thing is to use our constitutional power and expand the number of Justices on the Supreme Court," Mystal replied. "That’s the solution. That's the only solution."

Mississippi was previously involved with the Supreme Court over a case concerning the state’s restrictive abortion laws. The state previously enacted a law that prohibited abortions after fifteen weeks of pregnancy, but the law has been continuously challenged by lower courts. Now, with a more conservative panel, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case which could lead to a greater decision over whether states can ban abortions before a fetus becomes viable.

The case is expected to be heard in the fall.