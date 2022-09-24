Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC panel sexually demeans Sen. Graham over abortion bill: 'he's never seen a vagina,' or 'naked woman'

'The 11th Hour' panel, hosted by anchor Stephanie Ruhle, found comedian Judy Gold's comments hilarious

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
A panel on MSNBC’s "The 11th Hour" tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., over his proposed national abortion limit, with guest panelist comedian Judy Gold smearing him in a sexually demeaning manner.

A panel on MSNBC’s "The 11th Hour" tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., over his proposed national abortion limit, with guest and comedian Judy Gold smearing him in a sexually demeaning manner.

Gold claimed the lawmaker has "never seen a vagina" nor "seen a naked woman" and said that pro-life men in general "need Viagra." The sexual comments were received with laughter from the rest of the panel.

"The 11th Hour" host Stephanie Ruhle, who seemed outraged at Graham, prompted the Friday evening MSNBC discussion, saying, "Well, I know all of you have something to say about Lindsey Graham."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG FLUSTERED ON 'THE VIEW' AFTER BEING FORCED TO EXPLAIN LINDSEY GRAHAM MARRIAGE JOKE

Comedian Judy Gold mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as someone who has never "seen a naked woman" on MSNBC Friday night. 

The panel immediately broke out into groaning. Ruhle continued, saying, "Lindsey Graham, who is more than doubling down, he is going further pushing a federal ban. A national ban on abortion. I want you to first help me understand, why would he even be doing this?"

As Fox News Digital reported earlier this month, Graham announced "a bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks" which is titled the "Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act." 

At the time, Graham claimed, "I see this as a responsible alternative to the very radical position by Democratic senators. I can assure that a vast majority of Americans do not support abortion on demand up to delivery." 

Ruhle continued slamming Graham’s proposal, saying, "They overturned Roe v. Wade. So for that portion of their base who wanted that, you got what you wanted. Why do this? Republicans don't even support it across the board. He's dividing Republicans."

She added, "It's not like you can get white evangelical voters to vote for you twice. And now they're knocking out a ton of other potential new voters."

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM DEFENDS ABORTION BILL: DEMOCRATS TRYING TO MAKE THIS COUNTRY LIKE CHINA

Earlier in September, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced a bill to restrict abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.

Gold responded, "And he’s ignoring what happened in Kansas, you know? It’s like, come on people!" Gold was referencing Kansans voting in August against a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed state lawmakers to regulate abortion. 

Outraged, she added, "And the fact that he is telling women what to do with their bodies."

Gold then made the personal attacks on Graham, saying, "He’s never seen a vagina." This prompted laughter from the other panelists.

She also claimed, "He has never seen a naked woman, and he is telling me–"

Amused fellow guest and feminist author Liz Plank interrupted, saying, "Someone fact check that," followed by, "It’s probably true."

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, that county prosecutors can enforce the state's 91-year-old abortion ban, paving the way for abortion to become illegal in parts of the state.

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, that county prosecutors can enforce the state's 91-year-old abortion ban, paving the way for abortion to become illegal in parts of the state. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Ruhle interjected, "We don’t know that for sure," and CNBC contributor Ron Insana quipped, "Judy, we would refer to that as an unconfirmed report." CBS contributor Nancy Giles sat there laughing.

In response to Giles asking whether these pro-life men "want to have babies," Gold exclaimed: "No! They’re men who need Viagra! They don’t even operate correctly!"

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @gabrieljhays.