MSNBC's Joy Reid compares Trump coronavirus timeline to late Herman Cain's, says president looks like 'sick elderly man'

MSNBC host Joy Reid said President Trump looks like a “very sick elderly man” and was accused of hoping he dies from coronavirus on Tuesday.

Reid suggested that Trump “appeared to be laboring” when breathing as she played doctor and claimed the president didn’t look healthy.

“At one point he put his hand on his diaphragm, like he was wincing in pain. He was trying to look like a tough guys but he looked, quite frankly, like a very sick elderly man with a lot of makeup on. That’s what he looked like to my eye,” Reid said.

MSNBC'S JOY REID SUGGESTS TRUMP IS FAKING COVID DIAGNOSIS TO 'GET OUT OF THE DEBATES'

The MSNBC host then displayed a tweet from Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien that noted the timeline of the late Herman Cain’s coronavirus death. The timeline somewhat mirrors Trump’s recent battle with COVID-19 up until tragically Cain died from the virus.

“He ended up dying, Donald Trump tweeted and said, ‘People should not be afraid,’ made a video saying, ‘People should not be afraid of the coronavirus.’ That tweet was considered so egregious that even Facebook and Twitter took down his statement because it is false,” Reid said. “How much danger is Donald Trump in, a few days, we don’t know how many days into his coronavirus prognosis, and how much danger are his staff in?”

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote that it seemed like Reid was rooting for the president to die.

“Is Joy Reid hoping that President Trump dies? It sure seems like it,” Houck wrote. “Joy Reid gloats about the Herman Cain timeline from when he attended the Trump rally to testing positive to when he died, boasting that his life could be in danger.”

Reid seems to think Trump looks particularly sick, which is ironic because just last week she suggested Trump was fabricating his coronavirus diagnosis to "get out of the debates."

"Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. 'He lies so much,' one friend just texted. 'Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?' others are texting," Reid tweeted on Friday morning.

Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate and affable business magnate, died in July after being hospitalized for coronavirus.

