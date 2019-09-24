MSNBC guest: If Dems don't impeach Trump, they'll lose in 2020 and deserve it

A guest on MSNBC offered a warning to Democratic lawmakers on Monday night that if they don't pursue impeachment against President Trump that they will lose in 2020.

Richard Painter, the former White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, began by claiming there was "no evidence" that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, were involved with corruption in Ukraine, as Trump has alleged. But when asked about Trump's "attempted collusion" with Ukraine, Painter declared it was an "impeachable offense."

“This is an impeachable offense, turning the powers of a foreign government against a candidate in the United States who is a political rival of Donald Trump, this in and of itself is impeachable,” Painter said. “This president has committed multiple high crimes and misdemeanors and what is happening when the House refuses to impeach him, he continues to do more and more of it.”

Painter went on to say that Trump "feels emboldened" as House Democrats remain stagnant on impeachment and gave a grim forecast for the Democratic Party if they don't take action.

“As Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi doesn’t have the courage to impeach him, he’s going to keep on doing it. He is getting a pass from this Congress," Painter continued. "It’s critically important that the House not only start impeachment investigations formally but that they vote out articles of impeachment, all of the evidence is already there. We don’t need more to impeach this president and if they don’t do it, I think the Democrats are going to lose in 2020, and probably deserve to lose.”

The debate among Democrats over Trump's impeachment was revived last week after it was reported that a whistleblower from the intelligence community flagged what was being described as a "troubling" interaction the president had with a foreign leader. It was later reported that Biden urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into Biden's son and the president has since been accused of leveraging financial aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on the 2020 Democratic frontrunner.