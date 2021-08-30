MSNBC guest compares pro-lifers to suicide bombers, two days after ISIS suicide attack in Kabul

An MSNBC guest compared pro-lifers to suicide bombers on Saturday's "PoliticsNation" during a discussion on the Supreme Court's decision to hear a Mississippi abortion case.

The Supreme Court agreed in May to review Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, dealing with a Mississippi law to ban abortions after 15 weeks.

MSNBC host Al Sharpton asked his guest, civil rights attorney Jill Collen Jefferson, to react to the court case in a larger discussion on civil rights. She said the right to an abortion may not be plainly written out in the Constitution, but, she argued, "neither is the right to bear arms."

"Having the right to an abortion is a constitutional right, it's grounded in the right to privacy," she said. "I found it really interesting that part of this argument is the argument that the right to an abortion is not explicitly listed in the Constitution. But you know what? Neither is the right to bear arms. The way that we interpret that law is the interpretation of a constitutional provision, the Second Amendment."

She then made her incendiary comparison.

"What it reminds me of, quite honestly, is a suicide bomber," she said. "Someone who feels they have the right, the moral duty to mess up somebody else's life for the greater good."

Sharpton did not push back on her analogy, conservative watchdog NewsBusters noted, calling it another example of the left-leaning network's "vitriol" against abortion opponents. Jefferson made the comparison two days after the suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed dozens, including 13 U.S. service members.

Pro-lifers have often been the target of liberal media pundits, especially as it pertains to the Supreme Court's decision to hear the Mississippi case. On "Cuomo Prime Time" in May, CNN host Chris Cuomo reacted to the news by blasting the pro-life movement as catering to the "far-right, white-fright vote."

"It's not about science or consensus," Cuomo said. "It's about dividing lines, legislating to the far-right, white-fright vote, flooding the zone with 536 bills that abridge a woman's right to control her own body, in 46 states. It's just like voting rights in one way."

The Supreme Court is expected to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization next term, with a decision expected next year.