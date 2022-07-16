MSNBC contributor claims Supreme Court will allow 'authoritarian takeover' of U.S.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection," leftist journalist Elie Mystal claimed there wouldn’t need to be a hot civil war in this country because the Supreme Court would have already allowed for the "MAGA side" to install their "authoritarian takeover" through legal means.

Mystal’s hyperbolic statements occurred during a discussion between host Tiffany Cross and MSNBC contributors Jason Johnson and Sarah Kendzior about the likelihood of civil war in the United States between Republicans and Democrats.

Cross asked, "How likely is a civil war in this country? Because in ten years, I just wonder if the United States will still be united, ‘cause it’s not looking so likely, and what should we be considering when we are thinking about the lead up to whatever is going to happen?"

Johnson responded by assuring readers that this civil war talk was not just the MSNBC panel and other Democrats "being hyperbolic." He claimed that a civil war is "something that is possible in the United States."

He continued, stating, "In 10, 12 years, heck, in four years, if we have a legislature in Georgia, or Iowa, or Nebraska, or something else like that that says, ‘we no longer recognize the validity of the Joe Biden administration.’ That is sort of a precursor for civil war."

"It’s not as far-fetched as people think," Johnson added.

Kendzior provided a different point, claiming the "criminal elite" in this country want "a situation akin to what happened to Yugoslavia, to the fall of Yugoslavia and the Balkan wars of the 1990s. That is the kind of chaos and exploitation of that chaos that they crave. And so it’s very important that American stand united."

Kendzior actually urged people to downplay "All this talk about civil war, or secession, or blue paradises, or red paradises," saying, "it is going to hurt every ordinary American citizen. It is only going to benefit the criminal elite."

Mystal had a completely unique take of his own, claiming that civil war wouldn’t even have to be fought because the Supreme Court would give the country over to authoritarian conservatives without bloodshed.

"A Civil War implies two sides fighting. Why would the MAGA side fight when they have already captured the corpse?" Mystal asked, adding, "we understand that when these people take control of the courts, they don’t have to go to the street fighting."

"We have a case coming up in the Supreme Court next term that will legalize – this is what people need to understand about what they are going to do – it will all be legal. The insurrection, if you want to call it, the war, the authoritarian takeover of our nation, will be made legal by the Supreme Court."

The panelist mentioned how that the fact that people won’t fight back after the Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, shows that everything is "in place for the court to retroactively give the imprimatur of legitimacy to any civil insurrection or authoritarian takeover of the government."

"They’re not gonna to need to fight. They’re gonna have everything in place to do it legally," he concluded.