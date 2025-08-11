Mother of slain congressional intern praises Trump's Washington, DC crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grieving mother is commending President Donald Trump for his mission to make Washington, D.C. safe again after losing her 21-year-old son, who was killed in a senseless shooting.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to take control of public safety in Washington, D.C. and is activating the District of Columbia National Guard and seizing control of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym, whose son Eric was a congressional intern who was killed in a D.C. drive-by shooting in June, says the president is "spot on" in his remarks on making the city safe again.

"When I heard the news today, and he mentioned my son, not by name, and mentioned the others who have been victims of violent crime, I was so happy and I said, I looked at Eric's ashes, and I said ‘Eric, you haven't died in vain.’ Things will change so other people are safe when they go visit DC or work in DC and that's my goal, to make people safe," she told "The Story" on Monday.

Tamara says she heard there were surveillance cameras from the scene, but they are all grainy and told Fox News that even cabbies were afraid when she was in DC to identify her son’s body, saying the area was dangerous at night.

No arrests have been made in Eric Tarpinian-Jachym's killing. President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump were "heartbroken" for the family in a letter sent to Eric’s parents in July.

"While we may never fully understand the impact that Eric has had during his meaningful life, we know he will be remembered for his kindness, faithfulness, and devotion to your family and his many friends," Trump wrote in the letter. "He will also be remembered for his commitment to our country. I know how proud Congressman Estes was to have Eric represent his office, the people of Kansas' Fourth Congressional District, and our Nation."

Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym said she still has many unanswered questions about Eric's death.

"I know nothing. I know about what's happening," she lamented. "I don't know exactly how many bullets hit my son. All I know is from what the death certificate says, several bullet wounds. I don't know where he was hit, but I have an idea. I know nothing and maybe that's for the better, so they can catch this person or these persons. I am praying it will happen."

The grieving mother expressed satisfaction in the work of Judge Jeanine Pirro, the new U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, on the case, expressing a desire to find the perpetrator so the person pays the price for their crime .

"She doesn't pull punches. She's for victims and I respect that woman and I respected what she told me, ‘It's going to take a long time, Mrs. Jachym. We're going to do our dual diligence’ and I believe her. She is for victims," Tamara said.

Tamara said people should be able to walk around the city and not be fearful of being shot at, mugged or raped.

"The interns are from other parts of the country. They didn't know how dangerous D.C. was. It was like a well-kept secret, if you want my honest opinion."