Mother of murdered son calls for California Bay Area DA to resign after killer's murder charges dropped

Families in Alameda County, California, are calling on Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price to step down from her position over accusations of her being "soft on crime," according to CBS News Bay Area.

The recall campaign, called Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE), "held a town hall Monday evening at the Emeryville Senior Center," the outlet reported.

One mother, Florence McCrary, became an advocate for justice reform in Alameda after her son was shot and killed by a stray bullet at only 22 years old.

CALIFORNIA AG DECLINES CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR OFFICER IN FATAL 2020 SHOOTING OF SAN FRANCISCO MAN

"We would expect more empathy and concern for mothers who have had to put their children in the ground at 22 years of age, an innocent victim," the mother said. "I'm a tax-paying citizen who works hard and why should I have to live with the fact that this person won't be held accountable for his choices."

The suspected murderer, Otis Wyatt, "was charged with both murders under the previous district attorney Nancy O'Malley in Alameda County," CBS News Bay Area reported. "But just last week, Price's office made a deal with the shooter for voluntary manslaughter for killing Fletcher-Cooks. The murder charge against McCrary's son was dropped altogether."

Price has rejected accusations that she is "soft on crime," the outlet explained.

ARMED STORE CLERK WHO SCARED OFF SLEDGEHAMMER-WIELDING SUSPECTS SAYS HE'S HAD 'ENOUGH' OF ESCALATING CRIME

The recall campaign against Price has widespread support online, with SAFE telling CBS News Bay Area that it has already collected 80,000 signatures in the last five weeks and is "targeting a special election in April."

"It plans to turn them in ahead of the March deadline and is targeting a special election in April," the outlet reported.

McCrary, who signed the recall petition, said Alamedans need a different person in charge. "I did not vote for her so I can honestly say I was not a proponent and supporter of hers from the beginning," the mother said about Price.

"The recall I think needs to occur so that we can have a different choice," she added.

This is not the first recall campaign that Price has faced during her time in office. She has previously compared a recall effort against her in July to "election deniers."

"These are election deniers," Price said. "We had an election. We won the election by an overwhelming majority. It wasn’t a small, close election and so the people who lost, they lost, and when you lose an election, you shouldn’t be able to overturn the will of the voters. That’s what happened during the insurrection on Jan. 6."

Price's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.