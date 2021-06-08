West Virginia AG 'deeply worried' border crisis will fuel drug trafficking, overdose deaths

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that the Biden administration's immigration policies will lead to "illicit drug trafficking" going "through the roof."

PATRICK MORRISEY: I think that the last administration had really cracked down tremendously on illegal immigration and in West Virginia, a lot of people always ask Patrick Morrisey, why do you focus on the illegal immigration issue? It’s because it leads to a gateway for illicit drugs coming up through the Mexican border and ultimately finds its way to West Virginia.

So, when I look at the immigration issue in West Virginia, that’s disproportionately felt in terms of illicit drug trafficking and fentanyl deaths are up 87% from 2019 to 20. We’re very worried with this reprioritization by the Biden administration that illicit drug trafficking will go through the roof because they aren’t focusing on it.

