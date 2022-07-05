Expand / Collapse search
Morgan Ortagus after Highland Park July 4 shooting: We have to address the mental health crisis

Former State Department spokesperson reacts to the Fourth of July parade shooting

Fox News Staff
'Special Report' all-star panel reflects on responding to the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting and give their take on gun control.

Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus joined "Special Report" to reflect on the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting. 

HIGHLAND PARK JULY 4TH PARADE SHOOTING SUSPECT ENTERED SYNAGOGUE NEAR MASSACRE IN APRIL, SEEMED 'OUT OF PLACE' 

MORGAN ORTAGUS: I think we're going to be grappling for a long time with the crisis of mental health that we have in this country and we're only beginning to see and there's so many root causes to this and we could argue politics of it, but I think everybody can agree that since COVID and even before, that mental health crisis started in this country.  

And we haven't even begun to, I think, wrangle with the ramifications of it, having so much of society locked up for so long. We know we have a problem with young men and these lone wolf shootings, and that's something we're going to have to address. 

