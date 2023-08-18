MMA fighter Colby Covington on the importance of prayer: I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for God

MMA fighter Colby Covington joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss his pre-fight rituals, personal choices and unwavering faith that each play major roles in his life and career.

Covington attributed much of his success to pre-fight rituals.

"Pre-fight rituals are usually just kind of keeping my energy to myself, staying by myself, gathering my own thoughts, not being around anybody and just eating very clean, healthy foods to make sure that I can go out there and fight to my full potential," he said.

CHRISTIAN SINGER MOCKS IDAHO NEWSPAPER CALLING WORSHIP GATHERING ‘DANGEROUS:’ GOOD NEWS IS THAT GOD WINS

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Covington about how much alcohol he might consume and how it impacts his fighting abilities.

"Zero, never, in the last 11 years, 12 years since college — I just, I quit cold turkey."

Covington described his decision to abstain from alcohol as a show of his commitment to a "bigger purpose."

"I said, I'm going to commit my life to fighting, you know, I'm fighting for a bigger purpose, not just myself. I'm fighting for the right. I'm fighting for law enforcement. I'm fighting for first responders and all the military out there, so, you know, I want to make sure that I don't cheat them of what they deserve."

CONOR MCGREGOR DONATES $1 MILLION TO TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION LIVE ON FOX NEWS

The fighter also described his close relationship with "my Lord and savior Jesus Christ."

Covington recalled growing up in a Baptist and Christian family with his grandfather serving as a pastor, sharing that his faith journey has been nurtured since childhood.

"I pray to God every night and I'm thankful," he said. "I know I'm very blessed, and I wouldn't be here and have this platform if it wasn't for God."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.