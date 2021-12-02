Mitch McConnell on 'America's Newsroom': We're not going to shut down government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell touted the courts for halting Biden's vaccine mandate, expressing his optimism in avoiding a government shutdown as the upcoming deadline looms. Sen. McConnell, R-K.Y., appeared on "America's Newsroom" to discuss the legislation and how it relates to the vaccine mandate.

HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS ASKS MCCONNELL TO FORCE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER BIDEN'S VACCINE MANDATE

MITCH MCCONNELL: Well, I think there's good news. Multiple courts have pushed the pause button on these government vaccine mandates. There's a decent chance the courts will strike them down. Secondly, next week we're going to have a vote on the vaccine mandate, prohibiting that regulation from going into effect. I think it has a decent chance of passing the Senate. I don't think shutting down the government over this issue is going to get an outcome. It would only create chaos and uncertainty, so I don't think that's the best vehicle to get this job done. I think the courts are likely to get it done or we'll pass [it] early next week freestanding, a measure to overturn the government mandate... We're not going to shut the government down. That makes no sense for anyone. Almost no one on either side thinks that's a good idea.

