Miranda Devine slams Washington Post columnist: 'if you're conservative, you're automatically a racist'

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine Friday blasted a columnist for The Washington Post, Marissa Brostoff, for accusing conservative J.D. Vance of being a “closet white supremacist” and linking the pro-life movement to white nationalism.

“If you’re a conservative, you’re automatically a racist,” Devine told “Fox & Friends.”

“[The left is] trying to demonize the pro-life movement and they are also trying to smear the entire conservative movement and, of course, any supporter of Donald Trump.”

Brostoff's column, titled “How White Nationalists Aligned Themselves With The Anti-Abortion Movement”, argued pro-life conservatives oppose abortion because they fear it will accelerate the demographic “replacement” of white people by nonwhite immigrants, according to Devine.

Devine went on to say that “it makes no sense because black babies are aborted at five times the rate of white babies so how on Earth it could be a white nationalist thing to be against abortion.”

“The whole point about being against abortion is that you say every single life is equal and sacred. It’s not that white lives are better. I don’t know where this comes from, it’s insane,” she added.

Devine wrote a rebuttal op-ed aimed at Brostoff for using J.D. Vance as an example of white supremacist ideas being mainstream conservative thought.

Devine went on to explain to Fox & Friends why Vance was targeted in Brostoff's column,

“He was immediately suspect to them because he wrote sympathetically about those parts of the country where Donald Trump was popular and where he won the election because he’s from there," she said.

“He called himself a hillbilly, yet he emerged from a very difficult background, went to Yale. Now he’s writing about those people that he came from and why Donald Trump is resonating with them."