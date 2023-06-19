Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Minnesota reporter shreds local ABC station for unsafe working conditions during George Floyd riots

A news reporter condemned her former workplace for perpetuating 'injustice behind the scenes'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Former KSTP-TV news reporter Crystal Bui penned a memoir about her time covering the chaos amid the George Floyd riots, and condemned the newsroom she worked for at the time.

Bui recently published a memoir about her career called "More to Tell" in March. 

"After working for almost a decade as an award-winning television news reporter, Crystal Bui had become numb to the idea of death-until George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis," the Amazon summary reads. "Reporters are responsible for documenting history, and in Minneapolis, that also meant dodging tear gas and rubber bullets. It meant fighting systematic sexism and racism while working for a ‘progressive’ newsroom that may have perpetuated the same injustice behind the scenes." 

Bui not only shares "insight into her personal trauma and the events affecting her life and career," but also reportedly "exposes the grave shortcomings of the news industry during what was one of the largest social justice movements of our time," the summary added.

George Floyd protest Minneapolis

A protestor stands next to a burning car holding a sign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo by Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency / Getty Contributor)

StarTribune quoted Bui’s book as she condemned her former workplace.

"Our station didn't spend money on security like the others did during these initial riots, despite Minneapolis being hit the worst in the beginning," Bui wrote.

The same article noted that, "At one point, she considered faking a medical emergency so that she and her cameraman could go home" and quoted her saying, "While I was focused on staying safe, managers were focused on ratings," later adding, "They don't explicitly instruct you to move closer to the danger, but they use code words, and reporters know what they mean."

Star Tribune wrote that KSTP news director Kirk Varner said that he was aware of Bui’s memoir, but did not address the specific personnel issues.

Family Dollar George Floyd protest

Fire burns inside The Family Dollar Store after a night of unrest and protests in the death of George Floyd early Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

"We at KSTP take safety and a positive work environment very seriously here," Varner said. "During her tenure here, I'm not aware of any formal complaints about those issues that she raised about safety and having a positive work environment."

Fox News Digital has reached out to KTSP-TV for additional comment.

