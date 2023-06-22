Minnesota AG Keith Ellison warns Target about their 'obligations' to the LGBTQ community

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, D., wrote a letter to Target warning that their decision to pull Pride merchandise from certain stores encourages bullying and will embolden "hateful" methods.

Ellison co-lead an open letter of 15 AG’s expressing their concerns over Target pulling products in response to consumer outrage, and said they could use Civil Rights law to defend the corporate giant.

Target faced backlash over their Pride Month displays with rainbow and LGBTQ+ messaging that included new products like female-style swimsuits that can be used to "tuck" male genitalia.

Target also notably pulled items from "Satanic" designer Erik Carnell’s brand, Abprallen with messages such as "cure transphobia not trans people." While they were reportedly not included in Target’s Pride collection, Abprallen, has distributed apparel that includes satanic imagery including pentagrams, horned skulls, and references to the devil. One design found on the apparel maker’s t-shirts and pins has the message: "Satan respects pronouns."

The letter warned that there are many "politically motivated attacks" targeting "LGBTQIA+ Americans" such as limiting so-called, "gender-affirming care," a euphemism for minors undergoing genitalia altering surgeries and drugs affecting hormone levels. It also stated these communities are being targeted by lawmakers who are "prohibiting transgender individuals from using bathrooms or playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity" and "restricting drag performances."

The letter claimed consumers who object to Target’s recent transgenderism-related products "do not represent" American society as a whole.

"Against this backdrop, Pride merchandise like Target’s helps LGBTQIA+ people see that they enjoy considerable support and that loud and intimidating fringe voices and bullies do not represent the views of society at large," the letter claimed. "We understand Target recently pulled some Pride merchandise from its shelves out of concern for worker and customer safety," the letter states.

The letter went on to caution Target that by giving in to consumer outrage, they are telling them that their methods work.

"While we understand the basis for this action, we are also concerned it sends a message that those who engage in hateful and disruptive conduct can cause even large corporations to succumb to their bullying, and that they have the power to determine when LGBTQIA+ consumers will feel comfortable in Target stores—or anywhere in society," the AG's wrote. "Though we do not doubt Target’s longstanding commitment to LGBTQIA+ equality, and though we laud your intention to keep your staff members and customers safe, we fear your choice to pull Pride merchandise demonstrates that intentional violence and intimidation can set back the march for social progress and LGBTQIA+ equality, which as we have noted is already under intense attack nationwide."

The letter closed with noting that existing civil rights law not only protects people from discrimination, but also demands "obligations" from corporations.

"Indeed, all our states have laws protecting against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in places of public accommodation like Target stores. While these laws certainly do not create a legal obligation for retailers to offer any particular merchandise or create any particular displays, they do demand that customers be treated equally," the letter stated. "In this context, we urge Target to be mindful of its obligations under these laws as it makes decisions as to how to respond to backlash against its Pride merchandise."

New York Post writer Ariel Zilber contributed to this report.