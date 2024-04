Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Residents of a Minneapolis, Minnesota neighborhood have asked city leaders to shut down a recently installed homeless encampment following a series of concerning incidents, including an explosion.

Phillip West neighbors and the Minneapolis police said the homeless encampment was set up on March 27 on the 2900 block of Fifth Avenue South, according to 5 Eyewitness News.

"We’re scared out of our minds. I’ve had people on my porch at 2 a.m. and there’s needles on the ground," one resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "There’s broken glass everywhere and we have a ton of kids that live on this block."

The neighbor also told the outlet residents had sent a letter to Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) Chief Brian O’Hara, and the City Council asking them to take action.

Since the encampment was set up almost two weeks ago, there have allegedly been over a dozen calls to the location, including a drug overdose, a stabbing and an explosion.

"I mean, it’s got to be removed. We can’t allow these to keep happening and yes, we have a problem where we clear one out and one goes back in, but we got to keep doing it until we figure it out," Minneapolis City Council member LaTrisha Vetaw told KSTP.

The City of Minneapolis released a statement regarding the homeless encampment.

"The city is working to close the encampment on 5th Avenue South. Closure is likely to take place next week with the city providing one-week advance notice prior to closure. Outreach workers continue working on connecting community members at the encampment with available services from Hennepin County and other community partners," the city said.

"Those resources include shelter, housing, mental health, and addiction services. The city continues to balance the needs of encampment residents with those of nearby residents and businesses when considering its response," the statement continued.

A separate large homeless encampment in Minneapolis was closed in January after a U.S. judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order that would have barred the city from shutting it down.

O’Hara’s office, the MPD and the city of Minneapolis did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.