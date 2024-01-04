Expand / Collapse search
Large Minneapolis homeless encampment set to close due to 'blight,' 'hindrance of development'

Federal judge rejected emergency appeal by encampment residents to prevent closure

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
A massive homeless encampment in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is set to close Thursday after a U.S. judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order that would have barred the city from shutting it down. 

U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud rejected the plea of two residents Wednesday who wanted to block plans by the city to clear the homeless encampment on Minneapolis' south side, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The encampment, known as Camp Nenookaasi, will be sold to the Indigenous Peoples Task Force next month, which plans to build an art and wellness center on the land. 

Tostrud heard arguments on both sides and concluded the city wouldn't be in violation of any constitutional rights by removing the unsanctioned tent city from public land, which has caused public harm, including "blight" and the "hindrance of development," the Star Tribune reported. 

Homeless Encampment

Sign posted on the fence surrounding the homeless encampment in the East Phillips neighborhood. Minneapolis is prepared to clear out the encampment before the cold weather sets in and try to place the homeless in shelters and housing.  (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO DEMOCRAT SAYS HOMELESSNESS CRISIS IN HIS DISTRICT IS 'ABSOLUTELY THE RESULT OF CAPITALISM'

"I made this decision because I've done the best to follow the law and this is where the law leads me," Tostrud said. "I don't know what the best policy decision is here."

Cheryl Sagataw and DeAnthony Barnes, on behalf of themselves and more than 100 other occupants of Camp Nenookaasi, filed an emergency lawsuit against Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday to prevent their scheduled eviction, the Star Tribune reported. 

Lawyer Kira Kelley, who is representing the residents, described the encampment as a healing camp run by Indigenous leadership with personal experience of addiction and homelessness aimed at helping people with recovery. Kelly asked the judge for "more time," so the camp could help residents find housing. 

Homeless Encampment

Sign posted on the fence surrounding the homeless encampment in the East Phillips neighborhood. Minneapolis is prepared to clear out the encampment before the cold weather sets in and try to place the homeless in shelters and housing.  (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

NEWSOM TRASHED FOR ADMITTING SAN FRANCISCO WAS CLEANED UP FOR CHINA SUMMIT: ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’

The encampment has been operating for around 140 days, which has allowed over 100 people to get connected with medical and housing services, while dozens have moved out, the Star Tribune reported. Kelley argued that wouldn't have been possible if people were out on the streets. 

"How many people would be dying under an underpass, being trafficked, but no one would ever know?" she said.

Although, Assistant City Attorney Sharda Enslin disagreed with Kelley, citing criminal activity on the land, including a fatal shooting and more than 100 emergency calls related to the encampment. 

Homeless Encampment

Sign posted on the fence surrounding the homeless encampment in the East Phillips neighborhood. Minneapolis is prepared to clear out the encampment before the cold weather sets in and try to place the homeless in shelters and housing.  (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Enslin said camp residents have made a "conscious decision" not to go to a shelter. She admitted emergency shelters oftentimes enforce strict rules that many hope to avoid, but added "that doesn't mean it is reasonable to sleep outside on city property."

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 