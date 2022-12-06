Milwaukee parents blame liberal district attorney's soft bail laws for son's death in car crash

Milwaukee parents blamed the liberal district attorney, John Chisholm, for their son's death, arguing he would still be alive today if the bail laws were stricter.

Jackie Lamont Peer and Nicole Byrd joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the loss of their son, 20-year-old Danari Peer, and why Chisholm's soft-on-crime approach is to blame for his death.

"If someone is proving that they have a habit of committing crimes, especially while pending charges are still underway, there shouldn't be a bail for that," Peer told Ashley Strohmier. "Part of these charges was felony bail jumping."

"I'm all for giving someone a chance, but once that person shows that those chances are just going in vain, I believe that they should be a lot stricter and there should be no bail or a substantial raise in the bail," he continued. "Danari didn't get a second chance."

Danari was killed in October while riding in the passenger seat of a car that was going 109 miles per hour when it hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Jai’Quann McMurtry, was out on bond at the time of the incident. He was previously arrested for three felonies related to drug and gun charges.

"He had a $500 bill in that cash, and then they gave him $1,000 signature bond. So basically it was $500, and he was at home, no ankle monitoring or any type of supervision, and he was just allowed to roam the streets and was actually doing the same thing now," Peer said.

The pair said they "definitely" believe their son would be alive today if McMurtry was behind bars at the time of Danari's death.

Byrd said she has reached out to Chisholm's office in their quest for justice, but has had little luck in getting any answers.

McMurtry remains in his home, according to Peer, despite currently facing six counts.

They range from reckless homicide, to jail jumping and driving without a license.

"I try not to even think of that part because I miss my son so much," Peer said. "But it's disgusting… to know that they're treating him… with gentle hands… allowing them to funerals that were of someone that wasn't related to him," Peer said. "He's had a list of requests and wishes, and it seems like they're just giving him what he wants, and meanwhile, we're told what's fair."

Byrd said she misses her son's affection the most, months after his tragic death.

"I miss his hugs and kisses," Byrd said. "Even though he was 20… We're a very affectionate family, so he would always give me and his dad hugs and kisses… I just miss him."