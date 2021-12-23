Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Residents call for Milwaukee DA's removal after Waukesha parade attack: 'Ultimately, he's responsible'

John Chisholm under fire for handling of suspect Darrell Brooks' bail in prior cases

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
Milwaukee DA faces calls for removal for letting Waukesha parade suspect out on low bail Video

Milwaukee DA faces calls for removal for letting Waukesha parade suspect out on low bail

Kimberlee Coronado, a Waukesha resident who witnessed the parade tragedy, says the incident could have been avoided and that prosecutor John Chisholm is ultimately responsible.

Kimberlee Coronado witnessed the moment a car plowed through crowds at the Waukesha Christmas parade on November 21. She is now calling for Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to be removed from his position after the suspect's bail was set extremely low prior to the tragic incident.

The suspect, Darrell Brooks, had been released on a $1,000 bail in a domestic violence case earlier in November. He had also previously been released in February on a $500 bail after allegedly shooting his nephew. 

TUCKER CARLSON: MEDIA WON'T INVESTIGATE MOTIVES IN WAUKESHA MASSACRE - HERE'S WHY

Former Waukesha prosecutor Tom Grieve told Fox News Digital that the bail was "inappropriately low" given Brooks’ lengthy criminal record

Coronado, a Waukesha resident, said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that the parade incident could have been avoided.

Waukesha strong signs hang throughout the community

Waukesha strong signs hang throughout the community (Fox News Digital)

"Ultimately, he’s responsible," she said in reference to Chisholm.

"It’s under his authorization and authority to understand what’s going on in his courtroom."

Milwaukee group calls on governor to remove prosecutor that let Waukesha parade suspect out on low bail Video

Coronado isn’t alone in calling for the DA to be removed. Orville Seymer, a member of Milwaukee "Citizens for Responsible Government," called on Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to take action against Chisholm.

In a letter to the governor, the organization wrote: "The devastation resulting from Chisholm’s dereliction of duty to protect the public has reached outside the borders of Milwaukee County. Therefore, it is incumbent upon you as Governor of the State of Wisconsin to immediately investigate and remove Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm."

Coronado said the amount of "human error" in the handling of Brooks’ prior cases is inexcusable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She told Fox News’ Steve Doocy that she no longer feels safe in Waukesha, saying she feels like she relives the Christmas parade tragedy over and over.

"To have my nieces sitting right in front of me and my daughter at my feet and being within arm’s reach of that vehicle on November 21. It will forever be in my recall." 

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.