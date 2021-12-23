Residents call for Milwaukee DA's removal after Waukesha parade attack: 'Ultimately, he's responsible'

Kimberlee Coronado witnessed the moment a car plowed through crowds at the Waukesha Christmas parade on November 21. She is now calling for Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to be removed from his position after the suspect's bail was set extremely low prior to the tragic incident.

The suspect, Darrell Brooks, had been released on a $1,000 bail in a domestic violence case earlier in November. He had also previously been released in February on a $500 bail after allegedly shooting his nephew.

Former Waukesha prosecutor Tom Grieve told Fox News Digital that the bail was "inappropriately low" given Brooks’ lengthy criminal record.

Coronado, a Waukesha resident, said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that the parade incident could have been avoided.

"Ultimately, he’s responsible," she said in reference to Chisholm.

"It’s under his authorization and authority to understand what’s going on in his courtroom."

Coronado isn’t alone in calling for the DA to be removed. Orville Seymer, a member of Milwaukee "Citizens for Responsible Government," called on Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to take action against Chisholm.

In a letter to the governor, the organization wrote: "The devastation resulting from Chisholm’s dereliction of duty to protect the public has reached outside the borders of Milwaukee County. Therefore, it is incumbent upon you as Governor of the State of Wisconsin to immediately investigate and remove Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm."

Coronado said the amount of "human error" in the handling of Brooks’ prior cases is inexcusable.

She told Fox News’ Steve Doocy that she no longer feels safe in Waukesha, saying she feels like she relives the Christmas parade tragedy over and over.

"To have my nieces sitting right in front of me and my daughter at my feet and being within arm’s reach of that vehicle on November 21. It will forever be in my recall."