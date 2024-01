Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Millennials, those born between 1981-1996, are doing things differently than their parents when it comes to work and parenting.

Over two dozen millennial parents opened up to BuzzFeed about mistakes they felt their parents made and how they've chosen to prioritize other things raising their own kids.

Parents of this generation emphasized how they want to create an open and trusting bond with their children, and pay more attention to their children's feelings, opinions, and mental health than their own parents did.

These parents prioritize showing their children affection, saying ‘I love you’ often, apologizing when they messed up, and not shaming their kids for sharing their feelings or making mistakes.

"My parents were very cold people. I don't remember being hugged or told 'I love you' as a child at all, to be honest. They didn't talk about feelings at all, and if I cried, it was always treated as an annoyance and I'd be told, 'There's nothing to cry about,'" one millennial explained.

"I want our relationship to be built on trust. We have a rule that as long as she’s honest with us, I won’t be angry," another parent revealed.

Another parent said they refused to discipline their child for "tattle-telling," believing this "instills a fear" of going to an adult with bigger issues.

Other millennial parents said they remembered how their parents didn't have time to play with them or talk to them about their day when they were growing up, so they made a point of doing these things with their own children.

Building up their kids' self-esteem by showing interest in their opinions, not emphasizing body weight, and not comparing them to their siblings were other ways these parents do things differently.

One mother of twin girls said she didn't want to be an overprotective "helicopter" parent and is raising her daughters to learn independence at a younger age.

"My mom was a helicopter mom who spoiled me by doing everything for me, but I let my twins do things for themselves a lot. They're very independent and want to do a lot of things for themselves. My mom's mind is blown every time she hears them do something she had no idea kids that young could do," the mom explained.

Parenting experts have criticized this parenting style, which reportedly rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, as doing more harm than good for kids.

"Never do for your kids what your kids can do for themselves," educational psychologist and parenting expert Michele Borba previously told Fox News Digital. "That’s reducing their independence."

Other "mistakes" millennial parents rejected included giving children the "silent treatment" when angry; being "dismissive" of mental health care; forcing kids to eat foods they didn't like and expecting perfectionism.

"There is more openness to let kids be who they are, like what they like, etc. Most of these comments resonated a lot with me. I know I make a lot of mistakes, but my kids are good people who are kind and caring toward others, so I think that means I’m doing something right," one parent summarized.

Fox News' Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.