Military family devastated after Marine combat veteran killed while driving Uber near Los Angeles

The brother of a slain California Marine veteran spoke out on the "heartbreaking" tragedy after his brother was fatally gunned down while driving for Uber.

Aaron Orozco was shot and killed last week in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Lynwood after picking up two passengers.

His brother, Angel, joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his brother's death, expressing the family's devastation as they grieve the loss of Aaron.

"I'm veteran myself, too, so I know what it's like to be deployed," Angel told Will Cain on Monday. "It's heartbreaking, and this just happened so suddenly."

"Everybody's so devastated right now," he continued.

Aaron, 38, was reportedly shot and killed by one of the suspects, after a physical altercation, and pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the suspects reportedly fled the scene with Aaron's car, which was later found nearby, and another left the scene on foot, according to Fox 11.

He had been working for Uber for four years before he was killed.

"We're just trying to support each other right now in any way we can," Angela said. "Like I said, it came so sudden, and we're trying to help each other, especially my sister-in-law and her kids, because… it's been hard."

Aaron, who was previously based out of Camp Pendleton, deployed several times to the Middle East, including to Iraq and Afghanistan.

He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Medina, a 9-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Aaron's honor to aid his family as they navigate the loss. As of Monday morning, more than $80,000 had been raised.

Uber told Fox News Digital they have extended their condolences to the family and explained Orozco's family is eligible for survivor benefits, provided through Intact.

The company's Public Safety team – composed of former law enforcement officers and paralegals – is ready to assist with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Uber said they are working closely with detectives on the case and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

