Mike Huckabee: Joe Biden avoids interviews because ‘he says something utterly ridiculous’ every time

Reacting to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden declining an interview with Fox News, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee suggested on Monday that the former vice president can't handle tough interviews because of his inability to communicate well.

“Every time Joe Biden goes on a show, even a friendly one, as has happened with Charlamagne tha God, he goes on these shows because he thinks he’s going to get a nice tongue bath from the media who loves and then he says something utterly ridiculous,” Fox News contributor Huckabee told “Fox & Friends.”

“His 15 minutes of interview turns into three or four days of having to walk it back, explain it, apologize for it, try to somehow distance himself from his own comments,” Huckabee said.

FORMER BUSH, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS FORM PRO-BIDEN SUPER PAC

During his interview with Chris Wallace last week, President Trump questioned whether Biden could handle the barrage of questioning that Wallace had posed to Trump.

The answer to that question – at least for now – we may never know.

Wallace on Sunday informed viewers that the Biden campaign told Fox News he was “not available” for an interview.

"In our interview last week with President Trump, he questioned whether his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, could handle a similar encounter,” Wallace said. “This week, we asked the Biden campaign for an interview and they said the former vice president was not available.”

He added, “We’ll keep asking every week.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Huckabee said that the “media is not holding Biden accountable for his inability and unwillingness to answer questions.”

“They just let it go and they do all of their focus on hitting the president which is part of the reason that Joe Biden saying hey, I’m safer just to stay in the bunker, hang out in my basement, eat some Cheetos, and live the good life.”