Sen. Mike Braun on coronavirus spread: 'I think we've got the infrastructure and we are prepared'

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., appeared on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Tuesday to talk about the closed-door briefing he attended about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the possibility of it seriously affecting the U.S.

"The CDC [Centers for Disease Control], the FDA [Food and Drug Administration], National Institute of Health across the board, I think we've got the infrastructure and we are prepared," Braun said. "And I know that [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer has been doing the 'Schumer shuffle' on trying to say otherwise and I think that is sad because it's not the case."

"Four words describe the administration's response to the coronavirus: towering and dangerous incompetence," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor Tuesday after the briefing.

Braun insisted that the Trump administration wasn't taking the outbreak lightly.

"We know it's been explosive in a place like China that does not have the infrastructure, [and] wasn't prepared for that kind of outbreak. You can see that by how they were scrambling to contain it," Braun said. "And I think here it's much different. We are going to be as globally interacted as anyplace and for so few cases. And plus, we've got the facilities, we've got the technology, we've got the ways of treating it. We can't take it lightly."

Braun also blamed the political season for the negative rhetoric from Democrats about the administration's preparedness.

"Sadly, it's the Hatfields and McCoys here on any major piece of legislation," Braun said. " ... To me, when you do things like Chuck Schumer has done ... where you try to sensationalize it, to me, that means you're losing on the merits of the case."