Mike Bloomberg campaign floated vice presidential slot to Andrew Yang, report says

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign has reached out to entrepreneur and former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang about an endorsement, even floating the possibility of Yang becoming Bloomberg's running mate, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The report, citing a person familiar with the discussions, added that Yang did not commit to joining forces with Bloomberg, while a senior Bloomberg aide told the paper that Yang was not being seriously considered to join Bloomberg on the Democratic ticket should the former mayor win the nomination.

A source close to Yang told Fox News Tuesday that Bloomberg and Yang spoke after Yang dropped out of the Democratic race following the New Hampshire primary earlier this month, but could not confirm that the conversation touched on any kind of endorsement.

Yang was skeptical of Bloomberg's prospects when the former mayor entered the race this past November.

ANDREW YANG DROPS OUT OF DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL RACE

"It's going to be very, very difficult for him to jump in right now and somehow replace the thousands of conversations many of the candidates have had with voters in New Hampshire and Iowa and around the country with ad buys," he told CNN at the time. "There are limits to what money can do,"

Other 2020 candidates have accused Bloomberg of using his wealth to try to "buy" the nomination. Bloomberg has only taken part in two Democratic debates and is not on the ballot in any of the first four nominating contests.

Yang struggled in the polls and dropped out after finishing sixth in the Iowa caucuses and eighth in New Hampshire. He had already let go of dozens of campaign staffers in the wake of his poor Iowa showing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A senior Yang campaign adviser told Fox News at the time that "the math was relentless. We needed to do better in one or both of the first two states and we didn't get it."

Shortly after he exited the race, Yang joined CNN as a political commentator. CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Alex Pappas, Paul Steinhauser and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.