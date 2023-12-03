Migrants in Chicago attack Biden for ignoring them: 'We need job permits too'

Undocumented Chicago immigrants are begging President Biden to extend work permits to longtime residents as more migrants flood the border.

In September, the Biden administration announced deportation protections and work permits to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are currently entering the country. This followed multiple cities such as Chicago and New York City struggling to handle an influx of migrants.

While some celebrated the decision, some migrants who have spent decades in the country are hoping the generosity will continue.

"Please don’t forget about us. We need job permits too," 52-year-old Juana Arreguin told the Chicago Tribune.

At least 20,000 migrants have poured into Chicago since August 2022 with growing concerns over housing them during the winter. As for undocumented immigrants who have previously lived in the city, they are calling for equal treatment.

DACA recipient Erendira Rendon insisted, "We deserve a job permit. It is only fair."

"Biden, listen to us, we want to work without fear, like our Venezuelan brothers and sisters," Consuelo Martinez implored during a rally.

Thousands of immigrants marched in Washington, D.C., last month demanding Biden provide work permits for the additional millions of undocumented migrants still in the country.

"All these immigrants come and they give them everything so easily, and nothing to us that have been working for years and paying taxes," Florida landscaper José Guerrero said to the Associated Press. "They give these people everything in their hands."

Approximately 270,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela were able to apply for temporary legal status since arriving in October.

"If I don’t speak up and show people what we’re capable of doing even without government support, who will?" Arreguin told the Tribune. "They (politicians) need to realize that we’re no different from the new migrants who are also coming here for a better life. The only difference is that we have been here for decades and they have not acknowledged us even though we pay millions in taxes."

The Chicago Tribune’s report followed a recent story that found many Venezuelan migrants have instead been voluntarily returning to their home country rather than deal with a winter in the Windy City.

