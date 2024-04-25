Michael Avenatti says NY v. Trump case is ‘grossly unfair’: 'Serial killers' aren't prosecuted like this

Michael Avenatti, who previously served as an attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, said on Wednesday that the court case New York v. Trump against former President Donald Trump is "grossly unfair."

Joining "Hannity" via phone from prison, Avenatti said his characterization of the trial may come as a surprise to many people.

He admitted that while he and Trump may disagree on 95% of issues, they both agree that the politicization of high-profile cases in the United States, particularly this example, is "gross, uncalled for and flat out wrong."

"This is an effort to deprive millions of Americans of their choice for president," Avenatti said. "This guy has been indicted now in four cases up and down the entire east coast. Sean, in this country, we don't have serial killers who are prosecuted at the same time in four different cases."

Avenatti added that the timing is wrong, the case is wrong and Trump is not receiving due process.

Host Sean Hannity noted Avenatti was once called the "most dangerous enemy" of Trump and was even floated by some pundits as a presidential contender.

Avenatti said his evolving attitudes are a product of him being "ground through the system," learning more about the way the media operates and what it is like when the government comes for you.

"They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks—well, I guess that's not true because I've certainly grown a lot, learned a lot over the last five years and that's why I'm saying what I'm saying right now and I firmly believe it," Avenatti continued.

Avenatti previously told Fox News Digital that the cases against Trump are "absolutely overkill."

"I certainly see him as a victim of the system," he said. "And that's something that I never thought I would say. So if Michael Avenatti is coming to his defense, and I was one of his staunchest opponents for a very significant period of time, that should tell people something."

Avenatti, an inmate at minimum-security Terminal Island federal prison in California, has been in contact with the Trump defense team about possibly testifying in the New York case and says he'd tell the truth if called to the stand. A source close to the Trump legal team confirmed those conversations to Fox News Digital.

Avenatti is currently serving a 14 year sentence in prison following multiple criminal convictions.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.