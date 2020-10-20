MeToobin trends as CNN's Jeffrey Toobin raises questions about sexual harassment in virtual workplace

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin was accused Monday of masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues, raising questions about sexual harassment in the virtual workplace.

Vice broke the story on Monday that Toobin was allegedly caught masturbating during a Zoom meeting in front of several work colleagues. The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of Americans to work remotely and Zoom meetings have become a regular way of life as a result. But as the Toobin story unfolded and #MeToobin trended on Twitter, many wondered how the alleged X-rated workplace disaster would be handled.

One user asked, "HOW is that not sexual harassment of the highest magnitude?"

Spectator USA Washington editor Amber Athey said that “of course” sexual harassment can happen in a virtual workplace.

“Creeps aren’t deterred by being behind a screen,” Athey told Fox News. “In fact, it may further embolden them knowing there is a bit of separation between them and their victims, quite like trolls feel more comfortable saying nasty things online that they would never dare say in person.”

"The View" co-host and resident attorney Sunny Hostin remarked on Tuesday's show, “If he were physically in an office at work, this would be a fireable offense. There would be grounds for termination.”

Hostin explained that the situation is unique, and possibly unprecedented.

“He was on a virtual work call but the argument is, he was still at work right? He was virtually working, and so you know, he arguably sexualized his workplace,” Hostin said. “I don’t know what the answer is now because of the situation that we are in. I will say this... I think that what does also merit an investigation is why would someone show this lack of impulse control? Is this somehow... addictive behavior?”

While sexual misbehavior in the workplace is typically met with severe consequences in the #MeToo era, Toobin’s employers have not so far treated him like he committed sexual harassment. The New Yorker suspended Toobin and said they will investigate, but CNN allowed its star legal pundit to frame the story and chalked it up to a need for some “time off” amid personal issues.

"Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” a CNN spokesperson told multiple outlets.

CNN did not immediately respond to a series of Fox News' questions, including whether or not the network considers the allegations against Toobin to be a form of sexual harassment in the workplace.

CNN also did not respond when asked if Toobin would be welcomed back once he’s finished attending to the “personal issue.”

The New Yorker did not immediately respond when asked if it considers claims against Toobin to be a form of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Many took to Twitter with thoughts on the situation:

Prior to the reported masturbation, when he was only accused of exposing himself, Toobin offered an apology for his "embarrassingly stupid mistake" and attempted to explain what led to the incident.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

Toobin has not commented on the masturbation claims.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.