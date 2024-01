Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan is leaving the network for good.

In a surprise announcement at the end of his final Sunday show, Hasan revealed that he would be leaving the network after being there for three years.

"As we begin 2024, with an election coming, a war still ongoing, and too many Trump trials honestly to even keep track of, and with this show going away, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to look for a new challenge," Hasan said.

"Tonight is not just my final episode of ‘The Mehdi Hasan Show.’ It’s my last day with MSNBC. Yes, I’ve decided to leave. To be clear, I am so, so proud of what we’ve achieved on this show on this network, and I can’t thank you enough for tuning in and for your support, and for your feedback. But as they say, new year, new plans," he continued.

He praised his team saying, "It’s been an absolute blast doing this live show on MSNBC for the past three years with an amazing team of producers behind me and all of you watching at home. It’s been a privilege it’s been a pleasure."

His fellow MSNBC hosts shared their thoughts on social media following Hasan’s reveal.

"For the past several years I’ve had the privilege of sharing a few minutes and a lot of laughs every Sunday night with the indomitable @mehdirhasan. He is one of the most important voices in American media and his presence on MSNBC will be sorely missed in this decisive year," Ayman Mohyeldin wrote.

Ali Velshi commented, "My friend and colleague @mehdirhasan is one of the smartest, bravest journalists with whom I have ever had the privilege of working. He’s also been my north star when it comes to putting your journalistic integrity before yourself. I’m looking forward to his next chapter."

"A huge loss for us. An exceptional host and colleague," Chris Hayes wrote.

This followed the announcement in November that MSNBC would be canceling Hasan’s Sunday night show. However, at the time, the network stated that Hasan would remain as an analyst and fill-in host.

"As we emerge from a multitude of historic events these past months, we have an opportunity to build on our accomplishments and keep the momentum going into 2024 and beyond," MSNBC president Rashida Jones wrote in a memo obtained by Fox News Digital.

Prior to the announcement that his Sunday show would be canceled, Hasan caused controversy with his strong criticism of Israel in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 terror attacks on the country by Hamas.

"Hasan will remain at the network, bringing his much-needed insight and expertise to MSNBC viewers as a Political Analyst and fill-in host," Jones added.

Even prior to his show’s cancelation, Hasan’s presence on the network notably diminished in November and December following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel. From October to the early weeks of December, Hasan only appeared in two other MSNBC programs besides his own.

Brian Flood and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this article.