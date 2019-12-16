Meghan McCain fires back after fiery 'View' dust-up with Whoopi Goldberg: 'I won't be quiet'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain fired back after her liberal colleague Whoopi Goldberg shut her down on Monday's show, vowing that she "won't be quiet."

Following McCain and Goldberg's hostile on-air exchange, the conservative pundit addressed the controversy on Twitter.

"Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors," McCain began. "I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them."

She then shared the latest polling on impeachment, showing that the majority of Americans opposed the ousting of President Trump, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, telling her followers that "pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it's politically inconvenient."

"Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear," McCain continued. "The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.

The daytime panel was in the midst of a segment about the potential impeachment of Trump when McCain repeatedly clashed with her "View" co-hosts. At one point, Goldberg tried to move the conversation along but McCain attempted to continue making her point.

"Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now," a noticeably agitated Goldberg shouted.

"No problem," McCain shot back. "I won't talk for the rest of this show. No problem."

Goldberg responded, "I'm OK with that."

The crowd gasped as Goldberg lectured the show's conservative voice.

"If you're going to behave like this..." Goldberg said as McCain interrupted with, "I'm not behaving like anything."

Goldberg told McCain she was "talking over" fellow co-hosts, then abruptly cut to a commercial break.

When the show returned from the break, the conversation was shifted to the debate over the Hallmark Channel apologizing for initially pulling an ad featuring a same-sex marriage. McCain remained silent throughout the conversation, not uttering a word during the segment.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.