Meghan McCain credits ‘sisterhood’ with former Fox News colleagues for helping her through tough times

"Bad Republican" author Meghan McCain credited her bond with former Fox News colleagues Janice Dean, Kennedy, Dagen McDowell and Kat Timpf for helping her through tough times, saying she knows what "women supporting women looks like" because of her experience at the network.

"Look, I worked at Fox News before I went to ‘The View’ and I probably would not have survived emotionally, the past five years of my life between my dad’s passing, and cancer, and everything I speak about in my memoir happening at ‘The View’ and other things in my personal life if it weren’t for the women that I met at Fox News," McCain said Tuesday night on "Hannity."

It marked her first TV interview since leaving the ABC News daytime talk show earlier this year.

"Janice Dean, Kennedy, Dagen [McDowell] and Kat Timpf, there is actually an entire chapter about Kat Timpf and how she helped me through grief," McCain said. "I had a sisterhood at Fox that I lost at ‘The View’ and I know what women supporting women looks like because I had it when I worked at Fox News and now I know what the entire opposite experience is."

McCain, who left "The View" earlier this year, initially said she wanted to spend more time at home with her family, but reveals in her new memoir "Bad Republican" that she was sick of the "toxic" workplace environment at the ABC News program.

Co-host Joy Behar’s on-air declaration that she "didn’t miss" McCain when she went on maternity leave was the last straw for the show’s token conservative to walk away, but she was also annoyed with internal leaks and being mistreated by other co-hosts.

"Being a conservative woman in mainstream media is deeply threatening. Being a woman who can hold her own on [The View] proved to be ultimately threatening, so it became more and more personal … the better the show did … I felt like the toxicity got worse and worse," McCain told host Sean Hannity.

"I actually felt like the more successful I was on ‘The View,’ and the more moments I helped get them, and the more I pressed liberal candidates and liberal guests on the show, the worse it got for me backstage," McCain continued. "Ultimately, it started spilling out on air."

McCain worked for Fox News from 2015 until 2017. She also praised her former employer during a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"I want to thank Fox viewers and readers for being so cool to me for so long. And you know, like Fox has always been so kind to me for forever, and I really am grateful. And I will always be grateful," McCain said.

"Bad Republican" hits Audible on Thursday, Oct. 21.