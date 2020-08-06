Meghan McCain bashes Daily Beast for headline suggesting she could vote for Trump over Biden

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain had a blistering response to a Daily Beast headline suggesting she could vote for President Trump in November despite McCain's previous vows that she would never support the current commander-in-chief.

During her appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen stated his assumption that McCain would be voting for Biden, a longtime family friend.

"I'm not saying who I'm voting for ...," McCain answered. "I'm not voting for Trump, but I really want to see who he [Biden] chooses [as his running mate] and I want to see how this plays out and I want to see the debates."

Late Wednesday, The Daily Beast tweeted: "Meghan McCain won't commit to voting Biden (who eulogized her late father) over Trump (who called her late father 'not a war hero)."

McCain was clearly displeased when she saw the tweet Thursday morning.

"What in gods [sic] name is this horrific and macabre headline?!?" she exclaimed. "Also, I know journalism is hard for everyone at this website now but what about 'I’m not voting for Trump' is hard to understand?"

Other Twitter users piled on The Daily Beast, accusing the outlet of attempting to shame McCain into voting for the Democrat.

"Who the hell do you think you are telling someone else how they should vote," The Post Millennial staff writer Chad Felix Greene reacted.

"Always good to lecture someone about their dead father," Tablet Magazine associate editor Noah Baum wrote.

"How is it 'nonsensical' to say you're not voting for Trump but you may not vote for Biden?" The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg asked.