CNN, WaPo called out for casting doubt on Trump's April timeline for vaccines

President Biden's announcement that U.S. adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by April 19 comes after multiple media outlets cast doubt on former President Donald Trump's 2020 claim there would be enough vaccines for adults by this month.

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," Trump said on Sept. 18, which at the time contradicted outlooks by top medical officials who said most Americans wouldn't be vaccinated until the second or third quarter of 2021.

That included then-Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. However, the country is about to hit 150 million shots delivered, and Biden will announce what appears to be an attainable goal of 200 million vaccinations in his first 100 days.

The Washington Post called Trump's claim in September "without evidence," and CNN reported, "Trump says every American can get a coronavirus vaccine by April, but health experts say that's not likely."

There appeared to be some confusion over whether Trump meant all Americans would be vaccinated by April or could get vaccinated by then, but CNN's lead sentence appeared to suggest Trump meant the latter in terms of supply.

"President Donald Trump claimed Friday there will be enough coronavirus vaccines for every American by April -- a claim that doesn't match any timeline given by the federal government's health agencies, private researchers or even the companies making the vaccines," CNN reported.

One of the CNN reporters on the story, Maggie Fox, fired back at "trolls" criticizing the piece.

Trump's claim in 2020 that a vaccine would be ready by the end of the year through the administration's Operation Warp Speed was also blasted in the media, with multiple outlets declaring it would take a "miracle." However, both Moderna and Pfizer produced two-dose shots as part of the program that began getting distributed in December, although Trump fell short of his goal of 20 million vaccinations distributed by the end of 2020.

Biden said last year most Americans would not get a vaccine until "well" into 2021.

Dr. Scott Atlas, then an adviser on the White House's coronavirus task force, repeated Trump's pledge in September.

"By April every single American who wants to be vaccinated will have the ability to be vaccinated," Atlas said.