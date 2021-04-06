Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Biden expected to move up deadline for adults to be eligible for vaccines

Eligibility to come two weeks ahead of original Biden deadline of May 1

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
President Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that he is moving up the date for adults to become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

Biden, last month, directed states, tribes and territories to ensure all adults are eligible for vaccination by May 1.

BIDEN DIRECTS STATES TO MAKE VACCINES AVAILABLE TO ALL ADULTS BY MAY 1

But sources confirmed to Fox News that the president is moving that date up by two weeks.

Biden had set a goal to give 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in his first 100 days in office — a goal he has since doubled to 200 million doses by his 100th day.

But on Tuesday, Biden is expected to say that the U.S. has reached 150 million shots in the first 75 days of his administration.

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE PASSPORTS WON'T BE MANDATED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, FAUCI SAYS

Biden will also say that more than 75 percent of people over the age of 65 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 55 percent in that age group have received both doses, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the Ellipse on the National Mall after spending the weekend at Camp David, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden is also expected to tout the more than 4 million vaccine doses administered in one day over the weekend.

The president is set to make the announcement from the White House Tuesday, after a visit to a vaccination site in Alexandria, Va.

Fox News' Kristin Fisher contributed to this report. 

