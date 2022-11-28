David Axelrod doubles down on doubts about Biden 2024 run: 'If he were 60, not 80'

Former adviser to President Barack Obama David Axelrod told the New York Times that the midterm elections gave President Biden "a little giddyup in his step" but that his age was likely still a factor.

"If he were 60 and not 80, there would be absolutely no doubt," Axelrod told the Times after noting the midterm elections gave the president a bit of a boost.

Democratic National Committee member Shelia Huggins also expressed concern for the president's age but praised Biden's record.

"I just still have some concerns about him running again. Part of it does have to do with his age," she told the outlet.

Democratic strategist Tyler Jones told the Times that Biden's age in his position was "rare" and that it would be "counterproductive and foolish" to not consider the negative and positives of a Biden candidacy in 2024.

"Most people in this country don’t know many 80-year-olds that can run the entire country," he told the outlet. "That’s not to say that they don’t exist, and it’s not to say that he can’t do it, but it is a very rare thing. And so the burden, unlike most presidents, the burden is on Biden to show the country that he can not just win in ’24, but lead for the next four years."

Biden turned 80 in November, making him the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office.

Axelrod and Huggins both expressed concern over Biden's age ahead of a potential 2024 re-election bid in June.

"The presidency is a monstrously taxing job, and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue," Democrat strategist Axelrod told the New York Times in June.

"Democrats need fresh, bold leadership for the 2024 presidential race. That can’t be Biden," Huggins previously told the outlet.

Biden told MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart at the end of October that concerns about his age heading into the 2024 presidential election were "legitimate."

"It could be, I am a great respecter of fate. I could get a disease tomorrow, drop dead tomorrow," Biden said. "In terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I am able to do, I think people should look and see, does he still have the same passion for what he is doing? If they think I do, then it is fine. If not, they should vote against me."