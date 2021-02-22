Media having a 'field day' with Cruz Cancun trip while avoiding Cuomo nursing home scandal: Lahren

The mainstream media had a "field day" over the weekend focusing on Sen. Ted Cruz's aborted Cancun vacation while all but ignoring the growing legal woes plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren observed Monday.

"The Left and the Leftist media are more concerned and fixated on a Texas senator taking a vacation than they are with a New York governor killing elderly people. Sounds about right," Lahren said on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts."

CNN and Gov. Cuomo's brother, Chris Cuomo, have made an unprecedented push to downplay and deflect from the Democrat's controversies, with the far-left network giving its developments little to no airtime -- and giving Chris Cuomo free rein to conduct friendly, comical interviews with the scandal-plagued governor.

The outspoken conservative acknowledged that Cruz's decision to take a family vacation to Mexico while his constituents suffered through a deadly winter storm without power or running water didn't reflect well on the Republican lawmaker.

"But," she said, "the field day the media is having with this little story is really quite something. Heck, there was even an SNL skit dedicated to it ... and perhaps I could even laugh along with you at Ted Cruz’s expense. Maybe, perhaps, if you cared to call out the several Democrats who have done similar, if not worse, if not deadly things," she said.

Cuomo's administration is reportedly under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn after critics accused officials of covering up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in the state. Early in the pandemic, the governor ordered assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in order to keep hospital beds free.

While both Cruz and Cuomo generated unflattering headlines, only one of them dominated the coverage during the weekend lineups -- and it wasn't Cuomo.

"Where is the SNL skit about Cuomo sending thousands of elderly New York residents to their death in nursing homes, and then covering it up?" asked Lahren.

"But," she continued, "why let facts and real issues get in the way of a good dog pile on any and all Republicans?"

