Late media corrections on Steele dossier are 'meaningless' because 'the allegation won': Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday that retractions by media outlets related to coverage of the discredited Steele dossier alleging election collusion between Donald Trump and Russia were "meaningless."

JOE CONCHA: Speak truth to power without fear or favor to party. Be like Tim Russert. I have no idea how the late, great Tim Russert voted, but boy, he held both sides accountable and we'd like to see a little bit more of that. But look, until Adam Schiff stops getting booked on every network to promote his book that still pushes the lie of Trump-Russia collusion based on the Steele dossier that is also pure fiction – we know that now – until Schiff isn’t propped up as a truth-teller, until news organizations like CNN and BuzzFeed apologize for putting that unverified dossier into the public domain that kicked this whole thing off, it almost means nothing. Because the damage has already been done. Mission accomplished. Three years of a presidency dominated by the greatest falsehood in modern political history. That is the damage. And any retraction or correction at this point, Harris, is meaningless, quite frankly, because the allegation won. The exoneration now is a complete afterthought.

