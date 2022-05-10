McEnany calls Warren a 'dark horse candidate,' may be 'budding' replacement for Harris

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reacted to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's recent public appearances Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying while she's garnering in progressives, Vice President Kamala Harris is doing everything in her power to avoid President Biden.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: She swears she's not running for president in 2024 and that she's just running for Senate, but doesn't every politician swear that to us before they actually mount a bid? But what is interesting to me is you just showed a clip of her on the steps of the Supreme Court, rallying with the grassroots. You showed a clip of her able to put words together on "The View" unlike "I've never been to Europe" Kamala Harris. And while Liz Warren is like garnering in the progressives quite well, Kamala Harris is doing everything in her power to avoid Joe Biden. There was reporting in Politico she wouldn't even film a video with him about student loan debt out of fear of losing her liberal street cred. So this may be a budding replacement for the veep.

I think she's a dark horse candidate. Back when I worked at the Republican National Committee, I remember some of my colleagues whispering, she's more formidable than people think in terms of getting the nomination. But Kamala is not going to get it. Biden says he's running. His sister swears he's running. He swears he's running. I actually think he probably will run unless his better angels... I really think he's going to. He's too stubborn not to. When everyone was saying don't pull out of Afghanistan, he did it anyway. He's a stubborn old man. He's running, but he's going to be primaried. Kamala can't do it. The West Wing, apparently, there's a whisper campaign in there for Pete Buttigieg, but don't count Liz Warren out. She's a dark horse and she's principled. I will say — I don't like her principles. Unlike Kamala, who's politically calculating, Liz Warren does have principles.

