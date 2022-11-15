Expand / Collapse search
Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report

Molly Nagle said she was 'pulled backwards' by her backpack as she shouted the question

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Biden and Xi meet at G-20 summit amid rising US-China tensions Video

Biden and Xi meet at G-20 summit amid rising US-China tensions

Retired Army Lt. Col. Bob Maginnis shares his key takeaways from President Biden and China's Xi Jinping on Monday on 'Your World.'

ABC News producer Molly Nagle said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a white mask with a Chinese flag on it after she shouted a question about President Biden raising human rights ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

"But I was pulled backwards by my backpack as I shouted by a member of the Chinese group," Nagle said in a pool report. "I stumbled back and then was pushed towards the door, knocking me off my balance though I did not fall down." 

Nagle added that a White House stenographer asked the man not to touch her and that another White House aide told the masked man not to touch her as well, according to NBC News.

Biden met with Xi on Monday in Indonesia to discuss "concerns about PRC practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and human rights more broadly," according to the White House. 
 

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.  

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.   (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

PUTIN TO SKIP INDONESIA G-20 SUMMIT DUE TO ASSASSINATION FEAR: REPORT

Biden said after the meeting that he doesn't believe there is an "imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan." 

"I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War," Biden said. "I've met many times with Xi Jinping, and we were candid and clear with one another across the board. And I do not think there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan." 

He said he also told Xi that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed. 

"I made it clear that we want to see cross trade issues peacefully resolved and so it never has to come to that," he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he walks to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he walks to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Associated Press)

BIDEN, CHINA'S XI TO HOLD FIRST IN-PERSON MEETING MONDAY IN INDONESIA

Biden also announced a $20 billion plan in partnership with other countries at the G20 Summit to move Indonesia away from coal. 

The "Just Energy Transition Partnership," lead by the U.S and Japan, will assist Indonesia's energy sector through a "mix of grants, concessional loans, market-rate loans, guarantees, and private investments."

U.S. President Joe Biden, center, speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment meeting at the G20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Joe Biden, center, speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment meeting at the G20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Neither ABC News nor Nagle immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.