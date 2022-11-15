Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report

ABC News producer Molly Nagle said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a white mask with a Chinese flag on it after she shouted a question about President Biden raising human rights ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"But I was pulled backwards by my backpack as I shouted by a member of the Chinese group," Nagle said in a pool report. "I stumbled back and then was pushed towards the door, knocking me off my balance though I did not fall down."

Nagle added that a White House stenographer asked the man not to touch her and that another White House aide told the masked man not to touch her as well, according to NBC News.

Biden met with Xi on Monday in Indonesia to discuss "concerns about PRC practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and human rights more broadly," according to the White House.



PUTIN TO SKIP INDONESIA G-20 SUMMIT DUE TO ASSASSINATION FEAR: REPORT

Biden said after the meeting that he doesn't believe there is an "imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan."

"I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War," Biden said. "I've met many times with Xi Jinping, and we were candid and clear with one another across the board. And I do not think there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan."

He said he also told Xi that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed.

"I made it clear that we want to see cross trade issues peacefully resolved and so it never has to come to that," he said.

BIDEN, CHINA'S XI TO HOLD FIRST IN-PERSON MEETING MONDAY IN INDONESIA

Biden also announced a $20 billion plan in partnership with other countries at the G20 Summit to move Indonesia away from coal.

The "Just Energy Transition Partnership," lead by the U.S and Japan, will assist Indonesia's energy sector through a "mix of grants, concessional loans, market-rate loans, guarantees, and private investments."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither ABC News nor Nagle immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.