Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden, China's Xi to hold first in-person meeting Monday in Indonesia

Biden and Xi to discuss how to 'responsibly manage competition,' White House says

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
China taking Taiwan would spark global war, cost US lives: Rep. Michael Waltz Video

China taking Taiwan would spark global war, cost US lives: Rep. Michael Waltz

Rep. Michael Waltz., R-Fla., reacts to Navy intel that China may invade Taiwan by the end of 2022 or early 2023, warns of potential war if the U.S. doesn’t act fast.

President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since entering the Oval Office on Monday as world leaders head to Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit. 

Biden and Xi are expected to discuss efforts on how they will deepen lines of communication between Washington and Beijing as tension between the two nations remains high, the White House said Thursday. 

They will also address how to "responsibly manage competition" and will "work together where our interests align" particularly on geopolitical challenges that effect the global community. 

President Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2021.

President Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

G7 TAKES AIM AT CHIEF ADVERSARIES AND URGES PEACE FROM UN LEADERS RUSSIA, CHINA

"The two leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues," the White House added in reference to a litany of challenges that have arisen in recent years. 

The White House announcement came just hours after it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be attending the summit next week — removing any speculation over whether Biden and the Kremlin chief would meet. 

The U.S. and its Western allies have been income increasingly critical of China, and the Biden administration listed the Asian superpower as its chief threat late last month despite increasing security concerns globally. 

President Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2021. 

President Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2021.  (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

TAIWAN SCRAMBLES JETS, MISSILE SYSTEMS AFTER DETECTING 11 CHINESE AIRCRAFT, VESSELS NEAR ISLAND

China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, Xi’s increasingly bolstered relationship with Putin and Beijing’s aggression in the region — like the 26 warplanes and four naval vessels launched near Taiwan on Thursday — have had the U.S. on heightened alert when it comes to its Eastern adversary.

The White House did not detail whether China’s aggression towards Taiwan will be on the agenda for Monday, and Biden has struggled to walk the line when it comes to the U.S.’ stance on the island. 

Biden made headlines and rankled Beijing earlier this year when he said he would deploy U.S. soldiers to Taiwan if China invaded the island and disrupted the regional status quo. 

President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Feb. 4, 2022.

President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Feb. 4, 2022. (Alexei Druzhinin/TASS via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taiwan identifies as a sovereign nation with democratic values, but it is officially recognized by China, the United Nations and the U.S. as part of the one-China policy.

Biden later reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the one-China policy and said the U.S. does "not seek conflict" or a "Cold War" with Beijing. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

More from Politics