More liberal voices criticize media's 'panic porn' coronavirus coverage, shaming about outdoor gatherings

Some of the most blaring examples of the press scolding on outdoor gathering and mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic are aging poorly as more liberals voice dissent to what was long conventional media wisdom.

Bill Maher, the liberal HBO host who frequently critiques his side of the political spectrum, lamented media "panic porn" on Friday in the form of overwhelmingly negative stories and the use of beach photos to shame revelers when outdoor gatherings are shown to be safe.

"Liberals often mock the Republican misinformation bubble ... but what about liberals? You know, the high-information, behind-the-science people?" he asked.

Left-leaning outlet Slate published an article Saturday suggesting it was time to stop wearing masks outside, citing studies showing outdoor transmission of the virus is extremely rare.

Last week, the Washington Post reported it was clear it was safe to be outside, flashing back to histrionic coverage of large gatherings last year at the Lake of the Ozarks as a possible "super spreader."

The Atlantic reported last week that the overwhelming use of beach pictures with pandemic news stories in outlets like the The New York Times and The Guardian contributed to incorrect public perceptions, such as that beaches were more risky than crowded restaurants.

Yet, as Maher said in his monologue on Friday, "it's increasingly looking like the beach is the best place to avoid" coronavirus. One study in China found that out of "7324 identified cases in China with sufficient descriptions, only one outdoor outbreak involving two cases occurred in a village in Shangqiu, Henan." Throughout the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have noted it's far safer to interact with people outdoors than indoors.

Examples of media shaming efforts over mask-wearing and outdoor gathering are numerous.

MSNBC's far-left host Joy Reid, a frequent disseminator of misinformation and conspiracy theories, shared a 2019 photo of a crowded Miami Beach last month and said it looked like a "petrie [sic] dish" of Spring Breakers, along with vomit-face emojis. She was sharply criticized for the scolding attempt, in addition to sharing a photo that was taken a year before the virus hit.

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur and reporter Cal Perry ripped passers-by in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for not wearing masks last May, but a bystander noted to Perry that his own cameraman wasn't wearing one, either.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired a montage in March of MSNBC and CNN reporters and pundits reporting fretfully on people outside, not wearing masks. In one clip, CNN's Brianna Keilar, known for her editorializing approach, narrates with a clear edge in her voice that people at various outdoor events "are not wearing masks ... are not social-distancing."

Despite all that's been learned about how the virus spreads over the past year, there have still been recent examples of media outlets stoking unwarranted fears about mask-wearing and outdoor gatherings.

In February, multiple national outlets scolded Tampa Bay Super Bowl attendees for not socially distancing properly, with one on-site CNN reporter even asking police officers what they intended to do to rectify the situation. Officials announced weeks later the event had been a success and not a "super spreader."

Following President Biden's cue last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., was lambasted for announcing the full reopening of the state and an end of mask mandates. The state's case counts and hospitalizations have continued to decline in the weeks since.