'Marxist' critical race theory curriculum meant to drive a wedge between Americans: Rep. Buck

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Col., told "America Reports" on Tuesday that "Marxist" critical race theory curriculum meant to "drive a wedge between Americans."

BUCK: The Marxist ideology that the 1619 Project is based on that the equity principles are based on our very simple, that is to drive a wedge between Americans, and this curriculum does just that and has been used in part or in a hole in the various districts in the United States. And it has to stop and certainly has to stop with federal taxpayer dollars.

I would challenge Americans to find out whether this is being taught in their own schools and to make sure that they hold their school boards accountable. The least we can do in Congress is to make sure that we don’t allow money, federal funds to be used to promote this very divisive and harmful curriculum.

