'Prayerful' Pelosi has become the Tammy Faye Bakker of impeachment, Mark Steyn says

Conservative commentator and author Mark Steyn mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's fiery news conference appearance Thursday, where she cited her Roman Catholic faith as proof that she doesn't "hate" President Trump, adding she continues to pray for him.

"I know that observing the ritual niceties of American politics requires making a boatload of industrial-strength hokum," Steyn said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday. "But you and I and 300 million people across the country know that Nancy Pelosi isn't praying for the president."

PELOSI CALLS FOR ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST TRUMP: 'NO CHOICE BUT TO ACT'

At the news conference, Sinclair reporter James Rosen had asked Pelosi: "Do you hate the president?"

"As a Catholic, I resent your using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president," Pelosi responded. "And I still pray for the president. And I pray for the president all the time, so don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."

Steyn later criticized Democrats for the logic of their impeachment push.

"They claim for two years that Trump was colluding with Russia. Now they claim he was colluding with Ukraine. Russia, a couple of years back, just invaded Ukraine. So the enemy of the enemy of the enemy of the enemy, they're all Trump's friends," Steyn said. "It doesn't make any difference. And that's the situation the Democrats have brought themselves into."

The author later compared Pelosi to the late televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who was later known as Tammy Faye Messner before her death in 2007.

"And this, they say this actual faux prayerfulness, this fake religiosity is one of the reasons that, you know, this whole thing is a scam," Steyn said. "She's coming on like Tammy Faye Bakker leading impeachment."