Rep. Mark Meadows: Comey had a 'bad day' but Durham probe will be 'more damning'

The reputation of former FBI Director James Comey took a hit Thursday with the release of a scathing inspector general's report on his handling of memos about contacts with President Trump, according to Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

However, Comey should be wary of what Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham may find in his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, Meadows said Thursday on "Hannity."

"Obviously, today was a bad day for James Comey," Meadows, chairman of the influential House Freedom Caucus, told host Sean Hannity. He added it was unbelievable that Comey was nonetheless going on Twitter, seeking apologies from his detractors.

IG REPORT HIGHLIGHTS APPARENT INCONSISTENCIES IN COMEY'S TESTIMONY ABOUT TRUMP MEMOS

"Only in Washington, D.C. can you have 70 pages of bad news and expect an apology," Meadows said.

On Twitter, Comey wrote, "DOJ IG 'found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.' I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a 'sorry we lied about you' would be nice."

Instead, Meadows said, Comey should be wary of the future when it comes to still-ongoing investigations like Durham's.

"Here we are today, with not only the director of the FBI willfully and deliberately breaking protocol, we now understand why Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe thought what they were doing was OK," Meadows said.

"The John Durham report coming out will be more damning than this -- and this was not a good day for the former FBI director."